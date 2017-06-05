Tomas Berdych splits with coach Goran Ivanisevic

Tomas Berdych had been working with Goran Ivanisevic since August. (Source: Reuters) Tomas Berdych had been working with Goran Ivanisevic since August. (Source: Reuters)

Tomas Berdych has fired former Wimbledon winner Goran Ivanisevic from his coaching position on Monday. In the accouncement made via his Twitter handle, the tall Czech Republic player said, “Goran and I will not be working together anymore. I enjoyed the ride and we will remain great friends. Wish him all the best in the future and I am committed to go after my goals with current team,” he said.

Berdych was eliminated from the ongoing French Open in the second round by Karen Khachanov of Russia 7-5, 6-4, 6-4. Khachanov then went on to reach the fourth round where he was beaten by World No 1 Andy Murray on Monday with relative ease (6-3, 6-4, 6-4).

Ivanisevic had won the Wimbledon title by defying odds in 2001 and then became coach by helping fellow Croatian Marin Cilic lift the US Open title in 2014. He joined forces with Berdych in August. During their partnership, Berdych dropped from World No 8 to World No 14 leaving the top-10 for the first time since 2010.

Berdych has led the Czech Republic to two Davis Cup titles but has never been able to win a Grand Slam. He’s reached the semifinals of Australian Open, French Open and US Open while ending up as runner up at Wimbledon in 2010 – losing to Rafael Nadal. Most recently, Berdych lost the final in Lyon to Jo-Wilfried Tsonga in the week preceding French Open. His last previous title came at Shenzhen in September, 2016.

