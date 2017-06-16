1993 verdict
Tomas Berdych crashes out of Stuttgart Open after defeat to Feliciano Lopez

Lopez, ranked 33rd in the world, will now face either 39-year-old veteran Tommy Haas, who beat Federer in the previous round, or Germany's Mischa Zverev,

By: Reuters | Published:June 16, 2017 8:18 pm
tomas berdych, tennis news, french open, indian express Tomas Berdych had been working with Goran Ivanisevic since August. (Source: Reuters)
Tomas Berdych became the latest seeded player to crash out of the Stuttgart Open on Friday as Spaniard Feliciano Lopez edged past the Czech third seed 6-7(4) 6-3 6-4 to reach the last four.

The Czech world number 14, who has reached only one final so far this year, now joins already-eliminated top seeds Roger Federer and Grigor Dimtrov on the sidelines.

Lopez, ranked 33rd in the world, will now face either 39-year-old veteran Tommy Haas, who beat Federer in the previous round, or Germany’s Mischa Zverev, who meet in their quarter-final later on Friday.

The 35-year-old Spaniard bounced back from the first set tiebreak loss, saved several break points on his own serve early in the third set and earned his only break with a superb crosscourt passing shot to go 4-3 up and keep his advantage until the end.

