Latest News
  • Tomas Berdych downs Dominic Thiem in five sets to reach Wimbledon 2017 quarters

Tomas Berdych downs Dominic Thiem in five sets to reach Wimbledon 2017 quarters

Former finalist Tomas Berdych reached the last eight at Wimbledon after coming through a brutal five set tussle with Austrian Dominic Thiem on Monday. Berdych came through 6-3 6-7(1) 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a two-hour-and-52 minute encounter on Court Three against the world number eight.

By: Reuters | London | Published:July 11, 2017 10:43 am
Tomas Berdych, wimbledon 2017, Dominic Thiem Tomas Berdych, who had only won one of his previous 10 matches against top 10 opposition, was celebrating after firing down his 15th ace. (Source: Reuters)
Related News

Former finalist Tomas Berdych reached the last eight at Wimbledon after coming through a brutal five set tussle with Austrian Dominic Thiem on Monday.

Berdych, who lost to Rafa Nadal in the 2010 final, came through 6-3 6-7(1) 6-3 3-6 6-3 in a two-hour-and-52 minute encounter on Court Three against the world number eight.

The Czech, who reached the quarter-finals for the fifth time, will next face either three-times champion Novak Djokovic or Adrian Mannarino.

Berdych, who had only won one of his previous 10 matches against top 10 opposition, was celebrating after firing down his 15th ace.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.

Best of Express

I back myself to finish the game 