Three Indians qualify for Asian Junior Tennis meet

Rithvik Bollipalli, Shivani Manjanna and Yubarani Banerjee were the only Indian players to have qualified for the main draw in the Boys and Girls section at the HCL Asian Junior Tennis Championship 2017. Organised by the HCL, in association with the Maharashtra State Lawn Tennis Association, the event will be conducted at MSLTA School of Tennis Courts at the Shri Shiv Chhatrapati Sports Complex, Balewadi, from May 29.

In the Boys section, Rithvik Choudary Bollipalli rallied past Madhwin Kamath 6-2,7-6(3) in the final qualifying round, to grab one of the four qualifier spots.

Denton Ho of Hong kong, Akanit Pumjit and Kasidit Tha Samrej, both natives of Thailand, also qualified for the main draw.

In the Girls event, Shivani Manjanna defeated Humera Shaikh 7-6 (6), 6-3, while Yubarani Banerjee outplayed Pooja Ingle (6-2,6-1) to make it to the main draw, along with Ayu Sugiyama of Japan and Jiho Shin of Korea.

Meanwhile, India’s top junior Siddhant Banthia from Pune, who missed the Rolland Garros qualifiers due to shoulder pain and made a comeback after a brief layoff, has been given the top billing in the Boys section.

World No. 41 Mahek Jain, who had skipped the Rolland Garros this week, will be top seed in the girls’ singles category.

Four Japanese players – James Kent Trotter, Taisei Ichikawa, Ryuki Matsuda and Seita Watanabe, along with John Bryan Decasa Otico of Philippines, Dhruv Sunish, and Thailand’s Palaphoom Kovapitukted, will be the other seeds in the Boys section.

In the Girls section, Mihika Yadav and Akanksha Bhan have been seeded second and third, while Kuan Yi Lee Taipei, Mai Napatt Nirundorn and Mananchaya Sawangkaew, Thailand, have been ranked fourth, fifth and sixth. Indian Vaidehi Chaudari and Rhea Verma have been given the seventh and the eighth seeds, respectively.

Tournament Director Kaustubh Shah informed that national sub-junior runners up Salsa Aher, Muskan Gupta, Tejaswi Kate and P Rachapudi have been awarded the wild cards in the Girls section. Atharva Sharma, Sacchitt Sharma, Nitin Kumar Sinha and Prasanna Bagade, have been given the wild card in the main draw in the Boys section.

