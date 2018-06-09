Follow Us:
Saturday, June 09, 2018
  Thoroughly deserved: Congratulations pour in on Twitter as Simona Halep wins her first Grand Slam title

Thoroughly deserved: Congratulations pour in on Twitter as Simona Halep wins her first Grand Slam title

Simona Halep fought back from a set and a break down to finally claim her first Grand Slam title by beating Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 at French Open on Saturday.

By: Sports Desk | Published: June 9, 2018 10:14:30 pm
Romania’s Simona Halep kisses the trophy as she celebrates after winning the final against Sloane Stephens of the U.S.(Source: Reuters)
Simona Halep fought back from a set and a break down to finally claim her first Grand Slam title by beating Sloane Stephens 3-6, 6-4, 6-1 in a thrilling French Open final on Saturday. The world number one had lost all three of her previous major finals, including two at Roland Garros, but staged a thrilling comeback to win after two hours and three minutes.

US Open champion Stephens had looked set to lift a second Grand Slam trophy when leading 6-3, 2-0, but the American 10th seed wilted in hot conditions and Halep pounced. The 26-year-old played a scintillating deciding set in which she made only five unforced errors, breaking her major duck in style.

Congratulations poured in on Twitter as the Romanian won her first Grand Slam title. Here are the best reactions:

