Thor actor Chris Hemsworth happy to lend his hammer to Juan Martin Del Potro for US Open 2017; watch video

After tennis great Roger Federer and US Open compared Juan Martin del Potro’s forehand to Thor whipping the hammer, Thor actor Chris Hemsworth accused the Argentinian of possessing something of his. Del Potro advanced to the semifinal round of the 2017 US Open by defeating Federer on Wednesday. Next up against Rafael Nadal, it looks like Potro is having a little extra help along the way in the tournament taking place in New York.

Del Potro’s forehand has been compared to Thor whipping the hammer and videos of the 28-year old’s brutal smashes have gone viral with his hand being replaced with Thor’s hammer. Even Federer posted the video after the match and called him ‘Juan Martin del THORtro @delpotrojuan’.

Hemsworth on Friday wished del Potro for his next match against Rafael Nadal with the message, “Lost my hammer again… but as they say, sharing is caring. Good luck @delpotrojuan. @rogerfederer @usopen #USOpen #THORtro #ThorRagnarok”

In the video, Hemsworth said, “This message is for Juan Martin del Potro. I believe you have something of mine. But I have something of yours (shows a tennis raquet). So can I get my hammer back? It seems to be working pretty well for you, you’re welcome. But right now, it’s coming. So I’ll need it (back). ‘Buena suerte’ which means ‘good luck’ in Spanish for English speakers out there.

