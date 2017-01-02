There are certain things in life that you can’t fake, in tennis you can’t fake passion: Somdev Devvarman

Somdev Devvarman finally cleared the air around the future of his career by announcing his retirement. Somdev Devvarman finally cleared the air around the future of his career by announcing his retirement.

Somdev Devvarman called time on his professional tennis career on Sunday in what didn’t come as a surprise move considering he hadn’t played in nearly two years. His last match was in March at the ITF Futures event in Calabasas, California and the last in the main draw of an ATP event was at the Chennai Open a year back. With injuries taking a toll over the years and staying out of the circuit, once a ranked 62 player in the ATP rankings – top ranking for an Indian singles player in two decades – he had dropped to 909 by the end of the 2016 season. Now, with the 2017 season already underway, he cleared the air on his career and future in the sport. Excerpts from his interaction with the media:

How would you sum up your career. What would you say has been the best win of your career?

Winning the ties are one of the most memorable ones. In 2009, being two sets to love and a break down, that was pretty cool. And that’s one to hold on to.

What was the moment and the time when you decided to not continue with the tennis career?

It’s not like I stopped enjoying playing tennis. It’s just that there are certain things in life that you can’t fake, in tennis you can’t fake passion. And for me it was one of my biggest strengths and playing the top guys. One of the top things that kept me going was the passion and the fight and that kind of diminished little-by-little over the years. That alongwith a few injuries and you were in a position that you couldn’t play your best tennis, that made me realise that it’s going to be tough for me to stay inside the top-100 and maintain that level, it was a simple decision.

What proved to be the catalyst for the decision now?

It wasn’t a calculated decision by any means. When I stopped playing in March, I called my family and my coaches and let them know pretty right away that this is what I’m feeling. At that time, everyone said take your time and don’t make any rash decisions. Just take your time, two or three weeks and see how you feel after that. I did that in March and by April I felt similarly and by May I was sure. At that point I had made my close peers know that I had decided to stop playing. Then when I returned to India, people kept asking me questions and it wasn’t clear, there were no rumours about coaching and all of that was untrue. So I just figured, new year, let everyone know what’s going on. And at that stage I knew what I didn’t want to do.

Are you satisfied with the career you had?

Hard to say. I’m pretty happy with my career – especially from where I started. At 18 or 19, I was promising but not enough. Now you see players at the same age, and everyone is quick to write them off. Once I was in USA, I was away from everyone’s radar. At 22, no one knew what level I was playing on and how I’m performing. Then I came back and moved into the top-100 ranking, No.1 ranked in India and multiple Davis Cup ties, there were a lot of good things. Won the gold at the 2010 Commonwealth Games, so by that no regrets. I’ve been happy with how I’ve conducted myself and have been professional and been honest. I feel like I was always criticised for the game style or whatever but that is part of professional sport. I feel no one can criticise the way I competed and the effort I gave on and off the court. Those are the things that have been important to me and I can check all those things off my list.

You’re coaching Prajnesh Gunneswaran. How do you see the role developing?

Just to clarify and clear rumours, I’m not coaching Praj. We’ve known each other a long time and he’s from Chennai and he’s played college tennis. Whenever I was in Chennai after the US Open, I would hit with everyone. So in December when we met, I offered to help him and give him a few pointers. He’s a good guy, a good friend, a good player. I’m happy to give him my point of view and if it works then its good.

What is your next step in tennis?

Tough to say but if I keep criticising AITA, I won’t get a call from them. I’m not too sure. I’m just weighting my options, not sure if I’ll be here or in the US. Whether get into player development or college tennis. I feel like I’ve done a lot of good things and ideas to offer. People just have to see if they value that or not, so honest opinion or criticism.

Have there been any approaches from players in the US to be coached?

I’m friends with a lot of guys on tour and I know a few people in the US who are looking for coaches. Nothing concrete yet, let’s see what happens in the future.

Did you ever consider playing doubles in latter part of career?

Never considered that. My goal was always to play singles – good singles – and my goal was never to be in the 150 or 200 ranks but be in the top-100 and keep on playing Grand Slams. It was always exciting for me to play singles and never thought of playing doubles.

You were ranked 62 at one stage, do you think you could have entered the top 50?

I think so yes. If I had done things differently or better early on in my career, I think so. Second half of 2011 would have been crucial if I hadn’t been hurt. 2012 was pretty tough too. Who knows what would have happened if I hadn’t been injured, what I would have accomplished. I haven’t lost sleep thinking about it because I’ve given it my best.

Do you feel let down by the AITA?

Not really because I didn’t expect anything from them. I always thought they were interested – in creating a system, in changing the culture, in understanding what it takes to become a professional tennis player. I understood that pretty quickly. I was called for a Davis Cup tie in 2007 and I was standing at the airport. That’s when I realised these guys are a bunch of….. That’s when I realised I don’t want to rely on unreliable people. My coaches at the time told me that you can’t blame others for things that you don’t accomplish. Just keep those people aside and focus on how to become a better player.

What injury did it for you?

Shoulder injury in 2012. Thereafter it was fine and even now it is fine. Around last year or two years back there were niggles. Be it the wrist or the heel but not serious enough to quit. But I realised that these were signs. Having said that, I didn’t want to use injuries as excuse to stop. I’m stopping because I can’t be at my peak anymore. That’s the reason I stopped. I’ve had injuries in the past and I’ve fought through them. And later in the career, these become tougher to work through and I didn’t want to use them as excuses for not playing well.

By playing on the US College Tour, a player loses some regular years on the regular tour. Is that a positive gamble to make?

I mean there are two sides to it. We can ask these questions to John Isner or Steve Johnson and they’d say it has been very beneficial. I don’t think I’m one of those people who would say it would definitely help you. It does help them in maturing and work under good culture. If you’re an Indian kid and you’re good, it is best to not be here. Sometimes the media can hurt you and that can’t be good for a kid’s growth. The coaching, the professional, the expertise and the infrastructure, all are useful. A lot of players in the past have used the college system and have gone on to become better. It does help and it’s a nice system.

