The grass was indeed greener, says Rohan Bopanna as his Wimbledon 2017 campaign ends

After emerging victorious in French Open last month, Rohan Bopanna ended his Wimbledon 2017 campaign on Friday as he and his partner Gabriela Dabrowski lost in the quarterfinals to Henri Kontinen and Heather Watson.

India’s hope of any medal at the tournament ended with Bopanna as the Indo-Candian fought for nearly two hours on Centre Court, falling down 6-7, 6-4, 7-5.

Bopanna posted a picture with his wife from his official Instagram account, bidding farewell to the tournament but promising to come back next year. In his post, the 37-year-old also tagged Ivan Dodig, thanking him, among others, for a great month in Britain.

Bopanna wrote, “Thank you for everyone for a great month in UK. The grass was indeed greener, See u all next year. @ivan_dodig @andre_sa77 @gaurangpt @gabydabrowski #edouardrogervasselin #scottdavidoff #supriyabopanna #ajitravindran #wimbledon #zeven #enerzal #london #lifeontheroad #londonsummer #aegonchampionships #eastbourne”

Sania Mirza and Ivan Dodig also crashed out in the third round of the mixed doubles event. Last week, Bopanna and his French partner Edgar Roger-Vasselin had lost their Wimbledon second round match against Ken Skupski-Neal Skupski 6-7(6), 3-6, 7-6 (5), 3-6 in men doubles.

Leander Paes saw an early exit in this edition of Wimbledon as he got knocked out in the first round of mixed doubles.

