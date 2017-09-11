Only in Express
‘The best Spanish athlete in History!!’ Tennis stars congratulate Rafael Nadal for US Open 2017 win on Twitter

Rafael Nadal was quick to put Kevin Anderson’s composure and service game to the test. He kept the pressure on the South African throughout the game to come out of it with a third win at the Arthur Ashe Stadium.

This is Rafael Nadal's second Grand Slam of 2017 and he has strengthened his grip on the World No.1 position.
Rafael Nadal won the 2017 US Open after beating South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday. This is the third time he has lifted the trophy at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and his 16th Grand Slam title. It is also his second Grand Slam of 2017 and he has strengthened his grip on the World No.1 position.

Nadal committed just 11 unforced errors in his 23rd major final. Certainly the grand slam experience was all with Nadal but big-hitting Anderson showed no signs of jitters on the big stage of his first major final.

Nadal was quick to put his opponent’s composure and service game to the test, and Anderson needed to fight off a pair of break chances at 1-1 and again at 2-2. However, Nadal continued to apply the heat until his persistence was finally rewarded with a break to go up 4-3.

That was all he needed as he held serve then broke again to clinch the set with a cheeky drop shot.
Nadal continued to hammer away at Anderson, securing another break at 4-2 on the way to a two-set lead. With the title within sight, Nadal locked in on the prize, breaking Anderson to open the final set. The 32nd ranked South African continued to battle to the finish but with Nadal playing superb all-court tennis, there was no weakness for him to exploit.

Tennis stars from all around the world congratulated Nadal for his latest Grand Slam exploit. Here are a few reactions: 

 

Nadal is now only three Grand Slam titles away from matching Roger Federer’s record for most Major wins in a career.

