‘The best Spanish athlete in History!!’ Tennis stars congratulate Rafael Nadal for US Open 2017 win on Twitter

Rafael Nadal won the 2017 US Open after beating South Africa’s Kevin Anderson 6-3, 6-3, 6-3 on Sunday. This is the third time he has lifted the trophy at the Arthur Ashe Stadium and his 16th Grand Slam title. It is also his second Grand Slam of 2017 and he has strengthened his grip on the World No.1 position.

Nadal committed just 11 unforced errors in his 23rd major final. Certainly the grand slam experience was all with Nadal but big-hitting Anderson showed no signs of jitters on the big stage of his first major final.

Nadal was quick to put his opponent’s composure and service game to the test, and Anderson needed to fight off a pair of break chances at 1-1 and again at 2-2. However, Nadal continued to apply the heat until his persistence was finally rewarded with a break to go up 4-3.

That was all he needed as he held serve then broke again to clinch the set with a cheeky drop shot.

Nadal continued to hammer away at Anderson, securing another break at 4-2 on the way to a two-set lead. With the title within sight, Nadal locked in on the prize, breaking Anderson to open the final set. The 32nd ranked South African continued to battle to the finish but with Nadal playing superb all-court tennis, there was no weakness for him to exploit.

Tennis stars from all around the world congratulated Nadal for his latest Grand Slam exploit. Here are a few reactions:

Felicitaciones @RafaelNadal! Merecido campeón. 👏 — Juan M. del Potro (@delpotrojuan) 10 September 2017

@RafaelNadal you are the best Spanish athlete in History!! #16thGrandSlam 🏆🐐🇪🇸 — Fernando Verdasco (@FerVerdasco) 10 September 2017

Congratulations to @RafaelNadal on winning @usopen. Incredible athlete for all of us to keep getting inspired from. #VamosRafa — Rohan Bopanna (@rohanbopanna) 11 September 2017

Rog and Rafa sweeping the majors, two of the greatest ambassadors of our sport, surely the GOAT discussions must be put on hold for now :)?🐐 — Mahesh Bhupathi (@Maheshbhupathi) 11 September 2017

Nadal is now only three Grand Slam titles away from matching Roger Federer’s record for most Major wins in a career.

