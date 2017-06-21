Tennis great Boris Becker declared bankrupt by British court

Boris Becker’s lawyer had pleaded that the former Tennis great would be able to repay the debt in about a month. (Source: AP) Boris Becker’s lawyer had pleaded that the former Tennis great would be able to repay the debt in about a month. (Source: AP)

Tennis great Boris Becker was, on Wednesday, declared bankrupt by a British court. According to Reuters, Becker had failed to pay a long-standing debt that he owed to private bankers Arbuthnot Latham & Co. since 2015. Becker’s lawyer had pleaded with a Bankruptcy Court registrar in London for a last chance to pay a debt. The Registrar said there was a lack of credible evidence that his debt would be paid soon and announced a bankruptcy order, refusing to adjourn the case for a further 28 days.

Becker’s lawyer John Briggs argued, according to Reuters, that Becker would have be able to repay the debt through a refinancing arrangement, involving remortgaging a property in Mallorca, which was expected to raise 6 million euros. Briggs also said that the deal would be approved by a Spanish bank in about a month. Briggs also said Becker was “not a sophisticated individual when it comes to finances,” and that bankruptcy was likely to have an adverse effect on Becker’s image.

But the registrar said that there was lack of credible evidence that the six-time Grand Slam Champion would be able to repay the debt and thus refused to adjourn the case. “One has the impression of a man with his head in the sand,” said the registrar, who said she watched Becker play on Centre Court at Wimbledon.

Becker was, until December 2016, coaching Serbian star Novak Djokovic. Since the two ended their association Becker has been a pundit, most recently doing commentary for the French Open.

