Only in Express
  • Talk like a man! Roger Federer not ‘boyfriend’ material, says Rafael Nadal

Talk like a man! Roger Federer not ‘boyfriend’ material, says Rafael Nadal

Rafael Nadal had to calm growing enthusiasm over a possible US Open semi-final clash with old rival Roger Federer by warning reporters against making the two appear 'boyfriends.'

By: AFP | New York | Published:September 7, 2017 9:07 pm
Nadal and Federer have met 37 times, including 12 at the Grand Slams, but never in New York. (Source: Reuters) 
Related News

Rafael Nadal had to calm growing enthusiasm over a possible US Open semi-final clash with old rival Roger Federer by warning reporters against making the two appear “boyfriends.”

Nadal and Federer, two of the greatest players of all time, have met 37 times, including 12 at the Grand Slams, but never in New York.

When asked to describe what he admires most about Federer, also a long-time off-court friend, Nadal was keen to cool the “bromance.”

“I don’t want to look like I gonna be his boyfriend, no?” said Nadal, causing a packed media conference room to burst into laughter.

“We don’t want to talk these kind of things before important match. We have a lot of respect for each other, no? We played a lot of times. I think we did important things for tennis. We appreciate that.

“We always had a good relationship. I think he always has been a great ambassador for tennis and for our sport, with good image, of course, and representing good values.

“One important thing that is a great example for kids, doing unbelievable well and doing it with the right attitude. “That’s something I admire as you can admire — I think I answered already.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 07, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
37
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 65
FT
42
Puneri Paltan beat Telugu Titans (42-37)
Sep 07, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
0
VS
0
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 66
Sep 08, 201720:00 IST
Motilal Nehru School of Sports, Sonepat
VS
Inter Zone Challenge Week - Match 67

Get your a** up, you are not being paid to sleep 