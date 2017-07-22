Latest News

Swedish Open semi interrupted by man shouting Nazi slogans

Fernando Verdasco lost the match 6-1, 6-7(3) 6-4 to David Ferrer. (Source: AP)
The Swedish Open tennis semi-final between Fernando Verdasco and David Ferrer was briefly disrupted on Saturday when a spectator walked on to the court and shouted a Nazi slogan.

Wearing a black T-shirt and tan trousers, the man calmly walked on during the second set before raising his right arm, fist clenched, and shouting “Hell Seger!”, a Swedish translation of the Nazi slogan “Sieg Heil”.

The umpire stopped play and the man was led away by security guards. Play resumed after a brief interruption.

The disruption occurred with Ferrer leading his fellow Spaniard by one set to love. Verdasco bounced back to win the second set but Ferrer took the decider for a 6-1 6-7(3) 6-4 victory and will meet Alexandr Dolgopolov in Sunday’s final.

