‘Surprised and disappointed,’ says Boris Becker after being declared bankrupt

Former Tennis star Boris Becker said that he was “surprised and dissapointed” that he was declared bankrupt by a British court on Wednesday. “Surprised and disappointed that Arbuthnot Latham choose to bring these proceedings against me,” Becker said in a statement that he released through a series of tweets.

Becker was declared bankrupt by a Bankruptcy Court Registrar in London for failing to repay a debt that he owed to private banker Arbuthnot Latham & Co. since 2015. Becker’s lawyer had pleaded that the German would be able to repay the debt in one month’s time and thus requested an adjournment of the hearing. “This order relates to 1 disputed loan which I was due to repay in full in 1 month time ! It is disappointing that my requested for today’s hearing to be postponed was refused ! (sic.)” he said in his statement. He also went on to say that he will make an application to have the bankruptcy order “set aside immediately.”

Since parting ways with Novak Djokovic, Becker has remained active as a Tennis pundit. He was most recently part of the commentary team for the French Open and is set to return to the role in the Wimbledon Championships that is set to begin on July 3.

Full Statement:

Surprised and disappointed that Arbuthnot Latham choose to bring these proceedings against me ! This order relates to 1 disputed loan which I was due to repay in full in 1 month time ! It is disappointing that my requested for today’s hearing to be postponed was refused !My earnings are well publicised and it was a clear that I have the means to repay this debt ! The value of the asset in question Far exceeds the debt owed to bank ! I intend to make application to have this order set aside immediately! In the meantime,I will concentrate on my work and in particular my presenting duties at Wimbledon for the BBC and other international outlets ! To all my fans/supporters/followers: Truly appreciate all your kind words!!! I have been in this game for 32 years and intend to stay longer. As they say : your in Gods hands once your in the middle of the ocean or in front of a judge …but life goes on

