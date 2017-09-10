Sumit Nagal wins ITF Futures tournament

The Indian player came up with a few blistering forehand returns to unsettle the Dutchman and ran away with match. (Source: AP) The Indian player came up with a few blistering forehand returns to unsettle the Dutchman and ran away with match. (Source: AP)

Sumit Nagal of India blasted Colin van Beem of the Netherlands 6-3, 6-0 in the singles final to justify the top billing in the 8th MCC – S R Subramaniam Memorial ITF Futures Men’s tennis championship here today.

The top-seed played fluently from the start, stroking the ball and kept his rival on the run. In the 3rd game of the match, van Beem had two break points but could not convert on both. Nagal held serve after a scare and didn’t look back getting a break in the eighth game.

The Indian player came up with a few blistering forehand returns to unsettle the Dutchman and ran away with match from that point on.

He conceded only nine points while winning the next nine games in a row to win the match.

Nagal received USD 2,160 and 18 ITF points for the victory while van Beem received USD.1272 AND 12 ITF points.

Results – Singles final: Sumit Nagal bt Colin van Beem (NED) 6-3, 6-0.

