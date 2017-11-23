Sumit Nagal shocks top seed Blaz Kavcic, to face Yuki Bhambri in Bengaluru Open semi-final

In the semifinals, Sumit will face Yuki Bhambri. (Source: File) In the semifinals, Sumit will face Yuki Bhambri. (Source: File)

India’s unseeded Sumit Nagal shocked top seed Blaz Kavcic of Slovenia to book a semifinal clash with compatriot Yuki Bhambri in the Bengaluru Open ATP Challenger event in Bangalore on Thursday.

Kavcic was tipped to win the quarterfinal tie but Sumit outplayed him in straight sets 6-3 6-4 at the KSLTA Stadium in Bangalore.

In the semifinals, Sumit will face Yuki who defeated compatriot Prajnesh Gunneswaran 7-5, 6-2 in another quarterfinal match of the USD 100,000 tournament.

Asked about Friday’s semifinals, Yuki said, “It does not really matter whom I am playing in the semifinals. I will just focus on my game.”

Yuki had beaten Spain’s Pedro Martinez 6-2, 7-6 on Wednesday to enter the quarterfinals.

In another quarterfinal match, Tsung-Hua Yang of Chinese Taipei defeated Frenchman Antoine Escoffier 6-4, 6-4 to set up a semifinal clash with Great Britain’s Jay Clarke who beat Croatian Ante Pavic 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 on Thursday.

