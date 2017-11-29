Sumit Nagal’s second coming promises to be the real thing

Sumit Nagal started the year with injury troubles and ended it with his first Challenger title. (Source: AP) Sumit Nagal started the year with injury troubles and ended it with his first Challenger title. (Source: AP)

Five-month injury layoffs are hardly uncommon in tennis. Heck, players have taken longer sabbaticals and returned to win Grand Slams. But for Sumit Nagal, the stretch from November to April may very well have been years spent in the wilderness. A torn labrum in the shoulder meant he couldn’t pick up the racquet till February, but the mental frailty lingered much longer.

“I considered surgery but my team told me to rehab for a few months. I didn’t play for a long time and it was more difficult mentally than physically,” says Nagal.

Upon return, he suffered five first-round exits on the Futures circuit — the lowest tier of the ATP Tour. “It was extremely tough and I felt I had a lot going on in my head.”

And then it all clicked. Ranked outside the top 400 and enduring a horrid run, Nagal qualified for a Futures tournament in Romania. He finished runner-up and won five of the next seven tournaments. An impressive comeback regardless, but Nagal did one better on home soil. The 20-year-old won his first Challenger tournament at last week’s Bengaluru Open.

“To be perfectly honest, I didn’t think I would be holding a trophy at the end of the tournament,” said Nagal. “I take it round by round. If I look towards the outcome, I end up putting a lot of pressure on myself. But as we have seen in tennis, all it takes is one good week and boom, things change. It has happened to many players of my age and even younger.”

The win in the last Challenger of the season propelled Nagal to a career-best ranking of 235. And with no points to defend in next year’s first four months, he could make sure that Futures become a thing of the past.

“It’s very important to win matches at certain stages in your career. I won a lot of matches at the Futures level, got some points but it’s about moving up. I’m going to stick to the Challenger level before making the move to ATP events,” says Nagal, who is currently competing in the Australian Open’s Asia-Pacific Wildcard Playoff in China. Before a possible Grand Slam main draw appearance, Nagal will compete at India’s only ATP event – the Maharashtra Open.

Nagal, however, knows that it takes more than just points to make a successful transition. While the forehand has long been a potent weapon used to thwack the trademark inside-out strokes, Nagal’s backhand has often been a liability. It was heartening, then, to see his backhand slice unsettle opponents in Bangalore.

“I have worked hard on my backhand for months. There were times when I was struggling to put even one ball back in the court. There were days when I would do it maybe once in a match. From that day to today, I can stretch a rally and feel comfortable.”

Then there’s the iffy fitness. Despite his protests — “I don’t think it has anything to do with my fitness level” — Nagal can shut down without warning. It happened on a humid September evening last year when he looked set to put India on the board against Spain in the Davis Cup tie before breathing issues saw him crumble.

“The week after that, I won a tournament in Europe,” explains Nagal. “It was just that day that I didn’t feel good. I wasn’t getting enough oxygen and my stomach was hurting.”

It nearly happened in the second round of the Bengaluru Open as well. After taking the first set against Britain’s Brydan Klein, Nagal was hit by cramps and had to save a match point to advance.

“After the tough second-round match, I continued and was fine,” says Nagal. “There are days when I don’t know what’s happening. Something little and boom, it catches you.”

Although the fact that he bounced back to beat the top seed and the top-ranked Indian en route the title bodes well. The win over Yuki Bhambri, who had won in Pune the week before — tasted especially sweet. Nagal not just stopped world No. 116 Bhambri from qualifying outright for the Australian Open, but threw his name in the mix as India’s top singles prospect. During the 6-4, 6-0 win, Nagal dismantled Bhambri’s game to the extent that the latter said he could not get his plan going at any point. The youngster rushed Bhambri to not allow the Delhi boy any time to find the angles.

“I respect Yuki as an amazing player, but on court we are fighting for points and for our own goals,” says Nagal. “In tennis, there will be tournaments when you have to play your friends. But when you step on the court, nobody is your friend.”

Nagal also feels ready to shoulder singles duties in the Davis Cup along with Bhambri and Ramkumar Ramanathan, after his ouster from the team for disciplinary reasons.

“Every player wants to play in the Davis Cup, and I will be ready for that, no doubt. I’ll make sure I’m in the best shape for the next tie come March-April.”

