Sumit Nagal leapfrogs 96 places to career-best 225

Sumit Nagal achieved his career-best rank of 225 on Monday following a massive 96-place jump in the ATP singles rankings ladder, courtesy his sensational Bengaluru Open victory on Saturday.

In winning his maiden Challenger level title, Nagal had pocketed 100 ranking points.

Yuki Bhambri, who had lost to Nagal in the semifinals in Bengaluru, gained two places to continue to be India’s highest ranked player at number 116.

Bhambri is followed by Ramkumar Ramanathan (137), Nagal (225), Prajnesh Gunneswaran (256), and N Sriram Balaji (372). In the doubles, left-handed Divij Sharan, who won the doubles title in Bengaluru with Mikhail Elgin, also achieved a career-best rank of 47 with a jump of four places.

He is country’s second-highest ranked player after Rohan Bopanna (18), who was unchanged.

The next best are Purav Raja, (60) Leander Paes (63) and Jeevan Nedunchezhiyan (102).

In the WTA charts, Ankita Raina reclaimed the status of country’s numero uno player in the singles after gaining 16 places to be at number at 277. Ankita had reached the quarterfinals at WTA Mumbai Open.

She is followed by Karman Kaur Thandi (288), who lost four places after being knocked out in the first round in Mumbai.

In the doubles, Sania Mirza ended the 2018 season at number at 12.

