Still need a big jump in women’s tennis, says Sania Mirza

Sania Mirza with Neha Dhupia. (Source: Twitter) Sania Mirza with Neha Dhupia. (Source: Twitter)

Even though young players like Karman Kaur Thandi and Prarthana Thombare are performing well, Indian tennis star Sania Mirza on Tuesday said that women’s tennis still needs a big jump.

Mirza, who was accompanied with Bollywood actress Neha Dupia and WTA officials at the ‘WTA Future Stars Tennis Clinic’ held at her Tennis Academy on the outskirts of Hyderabad, said after the women cricket team reached the final of the Women’s World Cup that women tennis still needs time to make it to the next level.

“We have to look at it with hope. That is what we are trying to do. I think at the end of the day, we still need time to probably to make it to the next level, especially in women sport. I think in men, we are a bit brighter,” she said.

“Having said that, we still need a big jump to happen. Hopefully, it will happen.”

Mirza recently played at the Wimbledon Open in the doubles category but crashed out in the third round of the womens’ doubles category after losing to former partner Martina Hingis and Chan Yung-Jan.

After the tournament in London, the Hyderabadi player spent time in the city with her husband Shoaib Malik and friends Shilpa Shetty, Ashish Nehra, Azhar Mahmood and Zaheer Khan in London.

