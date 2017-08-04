Stan Wawrinka to miss US Open, out of 2017 season

Stan Wawrinka suffered a first round loss at Wimbledon 2017. (Source: Reuters) Stan Wawrinka suffered a first round loss at Wimbledon 2017. (Source: Reuters)

In the post-Wimbledon period, tennis – at least the men’s side of things – has seen large scale injury concerns. And it has come to title contenders with Andy Murray, Novak Djokovic both sticking to the sidelines. And now it is the turn of Stan Wawrinka. Following Djokovic’s decision to sit out the remainder of the season, Wawrinka too has followed in his steps to miss the 2017 season which would rule him out of defending his US Open title. Wawrinka had won the US Open last year after beating Novak Djokovic in the final.

On Thursday, Wawrinka had announced that he was not going to play the ATP Masters 1000 events in Cincinnati and Montreal and has now added the remainder of the season to his list to get his knee operated upon.

“[U]nfortunately I have decided to skip Canada and Cincinnati to be on the safe side,” he said in a statement on Thursday while adding that the decision was made following “consultations with my doctors and my team.” “I need to be 100 percent confident before I resume competition,” Wawrinka said.

“I am sad to announce that, after talking with my team and doctor, I had to make a difficult decision to undergo a medical intervention on my knee. This was the only solution to make sure I will be able to compete at the top level for many more years. This is obviously extremely disappointing, but I’m already looking ahead and planning my recovery. I love this sport and I will work hard to get back to my top level and play many more years,” said Wawrinka in a statement through his management on Friday.

Last year’s US Open was Stan’s third Grand Slam following his title wins at Australian Open and French Open. Wawrinka has been replaced in the US Open draw by Florian Mayer.

