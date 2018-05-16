Follow Us:
Wednesday, May 16, 2018
Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa

Documents not an issue anymore! These nations welcome Indians without a Visa
Latest News
  • Staging back-to-back ITF and ATP events is ‘insane’, says ATP chief

Staging back-to-back ITF and ATP events is ‘insane’, says ATP chief

The ATP has proposed a revamped World Team Cup, starting in 2020, in partnership with Tennis Australia that will be held before the Australian Open in January.

By: Reuters | Published: May 16, 2018 3:42:18 pm
Australian open, aus open 2016, aus open, australian open 2016, tennis fixing, match fixing in tennis, tennis match fixing, tennis news, atp fixing, tennis ATP Chairman Chris Kermode (right) said staging back-to-back ITF and ATP events is ‘insane’ (Source: AP)
Related News

Holding two world team events within a short period of time is an “insane” idea, according to Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) President Chris Kermode.

The ATP has proposed a revamped World Team Cup, starting in 2020, in partnership with Tennis Australia that will be held before the Australian Open in January.

The International Tennis Federation (ITF) has also planned a overhaul of the Davis Cup, leading to the formation of the World Cup of Tennis that could start at the end of November next year.

If both competitions are approved, men’s players will end their season at the World Cup of Tennis and after a very short break, start preparing for the World Team Cup and the following grand slam.

Kermode believes it would be very taxing.

“It doesn’t make any sense to have two team events. Personally I think that would be insane. Let’s just hope that doesn’t happen,” Kermode, who is also the ATP’s executive chairman, told BBC Sport.

“… Davis Cup is a sports entity that has been around for hundreds of years and we value it.

“Equally the World Team Cup was an event we had for 35 years. It’s been off the shelf for a while, but could we bring that back? I think there’s clearly a demand for a huge team event that anyone can buy into.”

He said the ATP and ITF had held talks but failed to find a solution so far. The 53-year-old believes that the decision over which tournament goes ahead will be based on the players’ support for either.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Related News
Share your thoughts
Advertisement
Advertisement
Most Read
Advertisement
Live Blog
Match 50 : 16 May, 2018
Mumbai Indians
VS
Kings XI Punjab
  • 34 mins ago

    Predicted Playing 11 for KXIP

    Kings XI Predicted Playing 11: KL Rahul (wk), Chris Gayle, Mayank Agarwal, Karun Nair, Aaron Finch,…

  • 1 hour ago

    Previous game

    Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab met in Indore for their first game of the…

View all updatesView Scorecard

Best of Express

Advertisement
I believe we are playing with Team India and not with Virat Kohli 