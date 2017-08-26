Bhupender emerges winner in boys’ U-16

The winners of a tennis tournament at CLTA in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Express The winners of a tennis tournament at CLTA in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Express

Second seed and CHART trainee Bhupender Dahiya continued his winning run to claim the title in the boys’ U-16 singles’ category with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 win over third seed Uddayvir Singh in the St Stephen’s School CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament played at CLTA Courts, Sector 10.

Playing with confidence and hitting the ball with power, Dahiya took a 5-3 lead in the opening set of the final match before Singh won the next four games to win the first set 7-5 and lead by 1-0 in the match. Down by a set, Dahiya fine-tuned his tactics in the match and started the second set playing with control. The youngster pocketed the second 6-3 to draw level before winning the third set 6-1 to clinch the title.

It was joy for top seed Ameek Kiran Batth in the girls’ U-16 singles’ category as she emerged champion with an easy 6-0, 6-2 win over third seed Princy Panchal in the final. Making a confident start in the match, Batth blanked Panchal 6-0 in the opening set before winning the second set 6-2 to win the title.

In the boys’ U-12 singles’ category, top seed Rushil Khosla ended the challenge of third seed Navya Verma of CLTA with a 6-2, 6-4 win to emerge winner. Playing in humid conditions, Khosla won the opening set 6-2. The second set saw Verma fighting it hard as he matched Khosla in the first eight games. Taking control of the second set, Khosla won the set 6-4 to win the title.

Top seed Vaibhavi Saxena proved her seeding right as she made her way to carve out a 6-3, 6-2 win over second seed Suryanshi Tanwar in the girls’ U-12 singles category. Saxena’s accurate serve and depth left Tanwar struggling and Saxena won the opening set 6-3.

The second set, too, saw Saxena dominating the court and the youngster won the set 6-2 to pocket the title in straight sets.

In the girls’ U-16 doubles final, the top seed duo of Srishti Dhir and Ashpreet Kaur Bajwa emerged winners with a 6-3, 6-1 win over second seed Princy Panchal and Simran Pritam. Dhir/Bajwa won the opening set 6-3 before steamrolling their opponents 6-1 in the second set to win the title.

