Only in Express

Bhupender emerges winner in boys’ U-16

Playing with confidence and hitting the ball with power, Dahiya took a 5-3 lead in the opening set of the final match before Singh won the next four games to win the first set 7-5 and lead by 1-0 in the match.

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh | Published:August 26, 2017 3:38 am
clta aita, cs 7 tennis tournament, clta courts chandigarh, st stephens school, boys under 16 tennis, indian express The winners of a tennis tournament at CLTA in Sector 10, Chandigarh. Express
Top News

Second seed and CHART trainee Bhupender Dahiya continued his winning run to claim the title in the boys’ U-16 singles’ category with a 5-7, 6-3, 6-1 win over third seed Uddayvir Singh in the St Stephen’s School CLTA-AITA Championship Series (CS-7) Tennis Tournament played at CLTA Courts, Sector 10.

Playing with confidence and hitting the ball with power, Dahiya took a 5-3 lead in the opening set of the final match before Singh won the next four games to win the first set 7-5 and lead by 1-0 in the match. Down by a set, Dahiya fine-tuned his tactics in the match and started the second set playing with control. The youngster pocketed the second 6-3 to draw level before winning the third set 6-1 to clinch the title.

It was joy for top seed Ameek Kiran Batth in the girls’ U-16 singles’ category as she emerged champion with an easy 6-0, 6-2 win over third seed Princy Panchal in the final. Making a confident start in the match, Batth blanked Panchal 6-0 in the opening set before winning the second set 6-2 to win the title.

In the boys’ U-12 singles’ category, top seed Rushil Khosla ended the challenge of third seed Navya Verma of CLTA with a 6-2, 6-4 win to emerge winner. Playing in humid conditions, Khosla won the opening set 6-2. The second set saw Verma fighting it hard as he matched Khosla in the first eight games. Taking control of the second set, Khosla won the set 6-4 to win the title.

Top seed Vaibhavi Saxena proved her seeding right as she made her way to carve out a 6-3, 6-2 win over second seed Suryanshi Tanwar in the girls’ U-12 singles category. Saxena’s accurate serve and depth left Tanwar struggling and Saxena won the opening set 6-3.

The second set, too, saw Saxena dominating the court and the youngster won the set 6-2 to pocket the title in straight sets.

In the girls’ U-16 doubles final, the top seed duo of Srishti Dhir and Ashpreet Kaur Bajwa emerged winners with a 6-3, 6-1 win over second seed Princy Panchal and Simran Pritam. Dhir/Bajwa won the opening set 6-3 before steamrolling their opponents 6-1 in the second set to win the title.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

More Top News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read

Best of Express

Live Cricket Scores & Results
Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Aug 25, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 46 -->
36
Zone B - Match 46
FT
36
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Match Tied
Aug 26, 201720:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 47 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone B - Match 47
Aug 26, 201721:00 IST
DOME@NSCI SVP Stadium, Mumbai
<!-- Match 48 -->
VS
<!-- --><!-- --><!-- -->
Zone A - Match 48

R Ashwin is also part of the ODI team which we are looking at 