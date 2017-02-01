St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy: Top-seeded Simona Halep beats Ana Konjuh

Simona Halep will next face Natalia Vikhlyantseva. (Source: AP) Simona Halep will next face Natalia Vikhlyantseva. (Source: AP)

Top-seeded Simona Halep won her first match since an opening-round exit at the Australian Open, beating Ana Konjuh 6-4, 7-6 (2) Wednesday at the St. Petersburg Ladies Trophy.

The fourth-ranked Romanian, who was broken three times, will next face Natalia Vikhlyantseva. The Russian wild-card entry defeated eighth-seeded Daria Kasatkina 7-6 (4), 6-2.

Also, fifth-seeded Elena Vesnina of Russia beat Olympic doubles partner Ekaterina Makarova 6-3, 6-1. Vesnina and Makarova won a gold medal in Rio de Janeiro.

Vesnina will face Alize Cornet in the second round.

Yulia Putintseva advanced to the quarterfinals by beating Annika Beck 6-4, 6-0. She will next face either third-seeded Svetlana Kuznetsova or Daria Gavrilova.