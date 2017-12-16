Spaniard Georgina Garcia-Perez wins first tennis title in Asia

Spain’s second seed Georgina Garcia-Perez won a straight set battle against No. 4 seed Katy Dunne to claim the singles title in the USD 25,000 NECC-ITF women’s tennis championship in Pune on Saturday.

Georgina, ranked 238 on WTA Tour, completed a 6-4, 7-5 win after a 1-hour 41-minute fight to claim her maiden title in Asia and the 9th of her career.

Likewise, Georgina also became the first Spaniard to win the ITF title in Pune.

For Katy, the title in Pune once again remained a distant dream as she finished runners-up for the second time with the last being 2014 when she went down to India’s Ankita Raina.

The 25-year-old Barcelona-born Georgina got the crucial break of serve with the scores level at 3-3 in the opening set.

Thereafter, the Spaniard rallied from break-point down to take a 4-3 lead and made it 5-3 winning a ‘love’ game on serve.

Katy held the 9th, before Georgina closed out the set with ease.

The second set was a repeat with scores level at 3-3 before the Spaniard made it 4-3 with Katy double-faulting at a crucial moment and held the next to open a 5-3 advantage.

Katy then put it all to get back into the game. She held the 9th, broke Georgina to make it 5-5.

However, the Spaniard had the last say over the next two games by breaking Katy and then served out a ‘love’ game to finish in style.

Georgina Gracia Perez explained, “I am delighted with my victory. It was a tough week for me I came alone here, I had an upset stomach for two days… so recovering from all this and playing was hard.”

The Spaniard earned 50 ranking points, while the runners up bagged 30 points for their efforts.

“This win is important because it will give me chance ti get back in Top 200,” she added.

Result: Singles (Final): 2- Georgina Garcia-Perez (ESP) b 4-Katy Dunne (GBR) 6-4, 7-5.

