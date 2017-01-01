India’s Somdev Devvarman announces retirement from pro tennis

Somdev Devvarmanled the Indian charge in the Davis Cup singles since his debut in 2008, and has played 14 rubbers. PTI Somdev Devvarmanled the Indian charge in the Davis Cup singles since his debut in 2008, and has played 14 rubbers. PTI

Somdev Devvarman, one of India’s best singles players in over a decade, announced his retirement from the sport after he decided to give Chennai Open a miss.

One of India’s most exciting singles careers that briefly promised to leap to the next level as he hared around the court retrieving, seems to have skidded to an inexplicable stop.

He last played nearly two years ago against Sebastian Fanselow at USA F10 Futures with the Indian losing 3-6, 2-6.

Somdev led the Indian charge in the Davis Cup singles since his debut in 2008, and has played 14 rubbers – including inspiring victories against Jiri Vesely of Czech Republic and Serbia’s Dusan Lajovic in the World Group Playoffs of 2015 and 2014 respectively. His efforts were instrumental in India making the World Group in 2010.

Starting 2017 on a new note, retiring from pro tennis. Thanks to everyone for the love and support over the years. #newyearnewbeginnings — Somdev Devvarman (@SomdevD) 1 January 2017

He is still the only Indian singles player to have come close to an ATP title – reaching the finals of the 2009 Chennai Open and 2011 South Africa Open – since Leander Paes won a tour event in the United States in 1998. The end of this career though is shrouded in the assumption brought forth by the fact that his name had somehow made its way into the list of probables for the Davis Cup coach’s role.

