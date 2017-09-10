Sloane Stephens credits mother for maiden US Open triumph, watch video

Stephens is the fourth different player to have won the woman’s Grand Slam title in 2017 after Serena Williams at the Australian Open, Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open and Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon. (Source: AP) Stephens is the fourth different player to have won the woman’s Grand Slam title in 2017 after Serena Williams at the Australian Open, Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open and Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon. (Source: AP)

Sloane Stephens won her maiden US Open title on Sunday by beating fellow American and friend Madison Keys 6-3, 6-0. This was also her first Grand Slam title. Stephens had been out of the game for more than half a year and was ranked 957th when she came into the tournament. In all probability she will be 25th when next week.

“It’s incredible. I honestly had surgery Jan 23 and if someone had told me I’d win the US Open I would have said it’s impossible,” said Stephens during the trophy presentation ceremony, “Madi is one of my best friends on tour and to play her here, I wouldn’t have wanted to play anyone else. I told her I wish it could be a draw and if it was the other way around she’d do the same. To stand here with her today is incredible, that’s what real friendship is.”

When @SloaneStephens was 11, a coach told her mom she’d be lucky to play D-II tennis. “Parents, never give up on your kids.” 🔥👏🎾🏆 #USOpen pic.twitter.com/QMnGlH61FM — Jeff Eisenband (@JeffEisenband) 9 September 2017

After the winning point, Stephens had gone to the stands to thank her coach and her mother. “We’ve been on such a journey together. My mom is incredible,” she said, “I think parents don’t get enough credit. When I was 11 years old, my mom took me to a tennis academy. One of the directors there told my mom that I’d be lucky if I was a Division II player and I got a scholarship. I think any parent that ever supports their child. You could be me one day. So parents, never give up on your kids. If they want to do something, always encourage them.”

Stephens is the fourth different player to have won the woman’s Grand Slam title in 2017 after Serena Williams at the Australian Open, Jelena Ostapenko at the US Open and Garbine Muguruza at Wimbledon.

