Simona Halep vs Caroline Wozniacki Live, Australian Open Final Live: Caroline Wozniacki wins first set 7-6 against Simona Halep

Things could not get bigger for the women’s final than what they are in Melbourne for the Australian Open. On one side it will be current World No 1 Simona Halep and at the other will be current World No 2 and former top-ranked player Caroline Wozniacki. Both players have reached a Slam final twice but not been able to clinch the trophy. They, thus, have the unwanted record of being top-ranked players without any Slam title to their name. Win today at Rod Laver Arena and one of the two could either retain or regain their top-ranked status. As an anecdote, they come into the final having saved match points on their way. Catch live scores and updates from Simona Halep vs Caroline Wozniacki in the Australian Open women’s singles final.

Simona Halep vs Caroline Wozniacki Live, Australian Open: 1450 hrs IST: Wozniacki with a strong serve and then winner to bring up four set points. 6-2. Gorgeous backhand deep into the court and Halep has no answer to return that. Wozniacki takes the first set 7-6 (2) in 50 minutes.

1448 hrs IST: HALEP WITH AN AGGRESSIVE WINNER! Just what her box would want her to do. Forces Wozniacki into plenty of running, side to side, lots of depth into those shots and kills it off with a forehand winner. 4-2 at the changeover. But Wozniacki is not going away. She roars back with her deep strokes as well. Uses down the line shot to open up the court and Halep can’t return the next shot. 5-2 now to Wozniacki

1447 hrs IST: Halep runs around and attacks the Wozniacki second serve but cooks it too much. Gets her angles all wrong and it goes wide. 3-1. Halep then sends her backhand return into the net. Wozniacki leads 4-1 in the tiebreak.

1445 hrs IST: Wozniacki serves first and what a start to the tiebreak. Both players with immaculately deep returns, going side to side, pushing each inch of the court before Wozniacki finds the gap with a drive volley. The Dane compounds Halep’s frustration with yet another strong point to get an early minibreak. Halep comes back with an ace out wide. 2-1 to Wozniacki.

1443 hrs IST: Wozniacki with a superb forehand winner down the line on Halep’s serve. But she can’t return the next serve and Halep holds to force a tiebreak.

1439 hrs IST: Comfortable hold for both ladies thereafter. Love holds for both. And Halep will once again serve to stay in this opening set.

1425 hrs IST: All Wozniacki so far, much to Halep’s disappointment. Now the Dane serving for the opening set at 5-3. Halep forces Wozniacki into coming at the net and the volley is poor. 0-30. Wozniacki moves forward and sends her forehand long. Poor shot. 0-40 and three break back points for Simona. Wozniacki with a bold 160kmph second serve, pushes Halep side to side before the Romanian errs in backhand winner down the line attempt. Saves another with another big serve. 178kmph serve that. 30-40. Wozniacki with an odd forehand sliced push and it sails long. BREAK! We’re back on serve and Wozniacki leads 5-4.

1417 hrs IST: What an explosive start from Wozniacki here! She’s quickly off the blocks and has taken a break early in this opening set. Halep still to find her range and Wozniacki not one to step away from things. She’s 4-1 up.

1355 hrs IST: What both players are after?

1350 hrs IST: Halep is ready. Came close last year at the French Open but lost to Jelena Ostapenko

1330 hrs IST: What evenly poised final this is. First time that a final pits two players who have saved match points on their way to the last match of the tournament. Third Slam final for both ladies and neither have won a title before. Either way, we will have a new Slam champion!

