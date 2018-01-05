Top News
  Simona Halep defeats Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-4 to reach Shenzhen Open final

Top ranked Simona Halep moved into the final of the Shenzhen Open by defeating fourth-seeded Irina-Camelia Begu 6-1, 6-4 on Friday.

By: AP | Published: January 5, 2018 3:01 pm
Simona Halep, Simona Halep vs Irina-Camelia Begu, Shenzhen Open, Shenzhen Open news, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Simona Halep maintained her perfect record against her doubles partner, improving to 6-0 against Begu. (Source: AP)
Halep had 15 winners and four service breaks to advance to her second career final in Shenzhen.

“It was a tough match, I know that she’s a very strong player and in the second set, you could see that she was improving her game,” Halep said. “I was strong enough to hit the ball (well) in the end.”

Halep maintained her perfect record against her doubles partner, improving to 6-0 against Begu. Halep will face the winner of the second semifinal between defending champion Katerina Siniakova and five-time major winner Maria Sharapova.

