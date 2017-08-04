Latest News

Simona Halep advances at Citi Open, Kristina Mladenovic upset

Top-seeded Simona Halep came back from losing the first set to beat Mariana Duque-Marino 3-6, 6-4, 6-2, and Andrea Petkovic beat Eugenie Bouchard 6-2, 4-6, 6-0.

By: AP | Published:August 4, 2017 8:57 am
(Source: USA Today Sports)
Canadian wild card Bianca Andreescu knocked off second-seeded Kristina Mladenovic in straight sets to advance to the quarterfinals of the Citi Open.

Five of the top seven seeds in the women’s draw reached the quarterfinals.

In the men’s draw, third-seeded Milos Raonic won a lengthy first-set tiebreak on the way to beating Marcos Baghdatis 7-6 (7), 6-3, and eighth-seeded Jack Sock beat fellow American Jared Donaldson 7-6 (6), 6-2. Raonic and Sock will face each other in the next round.

