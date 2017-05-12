Serve and Volley: Novak Djokovic needs ‘shock therapy’; Genie magic takes over Madrid

Eugenie Bouchard and Novak Djokovic are prime subjects of third edition of ‘Serve and Volley’. Eugenie Bouchard and Novak Djokovic are prime subjects of third edition of ‘Serve and Volley’.

This week of tennis at the top majorly revolves around three people – one of which has already featured in our two editions thus far of ‘Serve and volley’. In fact, she has been in the news so much that it becomes exhausting, something Martina Navratilova concurs with, but then again, the narrative and angle is so strong that it can’t be ignored. That one athlete is Maria Sharapova but more on her later.

First let’s start with the massive announcement by Novak Djokovic to not only let go of one member of the coaching staff but the entire lot. In that manner he parted company with longtime coach Marian Vajda and his fitness team who had been with him for over a decade.

The Serb has only won one tournament so far this year – at the start in Doha – and since then has struggled with injuries and inconsistent form with quarterfinals in Acapulco and Monte Carlo as his best showing. His record for the year stands at 14-4 with one of the losses being the second round loss at Australian Open to Denis Istomin.

In the statement making the huge announcement, Djokovic “mentioned that he is thinking of strengthening the team with a new head coach, but he does not want to rush things.” But a few days later, Djokovic has been linked with multiple coaching options – Andre Agassi, Pete Sampras, Gustavo Kuerten, Marat Safin, Mats Wilander, and Martina Navratilova. Or even return of Boris Becker who split with Novak in December. Of these, Agassi and Sampras make the most sense and have carried the most volume.

And the appointment of the next coach could very well be before French Open – which begins on May 21. “I assume its going to be someone that has been through similar experiences like I have,” Djokovic said on the sidelines of ATP Madrid Masters. “Not too many people in the past of tennis have managed to get to that stage and play at that level, so I’ll see,” he added.

If early signs of no courtside supervision is concerned, Djokovic looked patchy in his opening match since the split. Playing Nicolas Almagro, Djokovic started better and confidently to take the first set 6-1 despite being broken in the very first game. He then dropped the second before continuing to falter in the third. Down 0-3 in the third, Djokovic stayed calm and held his own to win the match 6-1, 4-6, 7-5. In the next round, he had an easier time dispatching Feliciano Lopez (6-4, 7-5) and now takes on Kei Nishikori in a possibly the first real test since the change.

Genie walks the talk

By Thursday night, her magic had faded off but it had by no means been an unsuccessful tournament for Eugenie Bouchard. In four days, she had done plenty to once again remind everyone of her remarkable rise in 2014 – semis at Australian and French Open and then the final at Wimbledon.

Bouchard brought to an end her six match losing streak in WTA tournaments when she beat Alize Cornet in the first round of WTA Premier tournament in Madrid. In the process she won her first match in Madrid after losing three seasons in a row in the opening round.

It then set up a mouth-watering second round against Maria Sharapova – lead character of our series thus far. But this time, like in the second edition, Sharapova came out with a loss.

In Stuttgart, Kristina Mladenovic beat Sharapova and had strongly worded her disapproval of the Russian waltzing into the tournament with a wildcard. “All the other players are saying she’s a cheater,” she was quoted by Le Parisien. “You sure doubt and think that she didn’t deserve all she won until now. That’s dreadful, but it’s good that it’s finally out. As far as I am concerned if I take an aspirin I worry 10 times about what I do. She’s been taking this drug for 10 years and it’s a serious drug. She has played with the rules and thought, if it’s not banned, then I can take it. For me that’s very disappointing. I don’t like the mentality to be the best by playing with the rules,” she added.

“She can play with words and find a good lawyer but on the principles of the situation, she’s wrong,” Mladenovic said.

And then there is Bouchard who had said in the run up to the contest, “I don’t think that’s right. She’s a cheater and so, to me, I mean I don’t think a cheater in any sport should be able to play that sport again,” Bouchard said.

“It’s so unfair to all the other players who do it the right away and are true. I think from the WTA it sends the wrong message to young kids, you know, cheat, and we’ll welcome you back with open arms. I don’t think that’s right and it’s definitely not someone I can say I look up to anymore because it’s definitely ruined it for me a little bit,” she added.

To add more to the dramatics, Sharapova is was Bouchard’s idol when growing up. So this grudge match had all the flavour of a sensational contest and it lived up to its billing.

After a two hour and 51 minute slugfest, the Canadian emerged triumphant with a scoreline of 7-5, 2-6, 6-4. Just when you thought the drama would end with the handshake, which went off without controversy too, it continued in the post-match press conference and then on social media. Bouchard said, “I was actually quite inspired before the match because I had a lot of players coming up to me privately wishing me good luck, players I don’t normally speak to, getting a lot of texts from people in the tennis world that were just rooting for me. So I wanted to do it for myself, but also all these people.”

Sharapova, however, refused to play with fire and simply told the media she was “way above” responding to Bouchard and added, “My tennis speaks for itself, and that’s what I focus on.”

And we’re still not done! Serena Williams, out of action on maternity leave, ‘liked’ a tweet by Bouchard with the Canadian celebrating the win. Later, Sharapova liked a tweet which mocked Bouchard.

She then followed it up with a straight sets win over World No 1 Angelique Kerber who retired hurt after being down 3-6, 0-5.

But Svetlana Kuznetsova proved to be too big a hurdle to cross for Bouchard as the 2009 French Open came out in dominant fashion and blitzed past the Canadian.

SHORT VOLLEYS

* Gael Monfils and Gilles Simon played out the ridiculous scoreline of the year in Madrid. Simon defeated Monfils in the first round of Madrid 0-6, 6-0, 7-6 (0). Go make sense of it if you can!

* 2014 ATP Star of Tomorrow Borna Coric is proving his tag right in Madrid. He’s made his way into the Madrid Masters quarters by beating Andy Murray. He now has a 2-2 record against Murray and a 2-1 record against Rafael Nadal.

* And let’s end the edition with this top, top pick from Bouchard!

