Krishan Hooda’s long wait comes to an end, named in Indian junior team for Qatar Asian Junior Team Cup

Krishan Hooda has been a part of the academy for the last five-and-a-half years. Krishan Hooda has been a part of the academy for the last five-and-a-half years.

Earlier in June this year, when 14-year-old tennis player Krishan Hooda’s father had undergone bypass surgery, Hooda took a one-week break from training at the Chandigarh Academy for Rural Tennis (CHART) at CLTA Stadium, Sector 10, to visit his native village, Sanghi, near Rohtak, Haryana. The youngster has been a part of the academy for the last five-and-a-half years and on Wednesday, as Hooda was named in the Indian junior team for the Qatar Asian Junior Team Cup to be held in Doha from December 25, the youngster’s long wait to make it to the national team came to an end.

“When I shifted here in 2012, my father Dayananad Hooda wanted me to play the sport I liked. Even though it meant that I had to stay away from the family, he supported me. Earlier this year, he underwent bypass surgery and that was the only time I spent at home. He told me to play as many tournaments as I can and the selection in the Indian junior team means a lot to him. He has always wanted to see me in Indian colours and playing in Doha will be the result of the hard work done by my family,” gushed the youngster, whose father owns a two-acre farm in the village.

Hooda, who joined the academy in 2012, won the doubles title pairing with Nishant Dabhas in the U-12 nationals held in Mumbai in 2014 before winning the National Series Road to Wimbledon title at CLTA in February this year. Last month, the youngster won the U-14 title at the junior nationals in Aurangabad before winning the U-16 national series title in Mumbai in September. This year also saw him finishing runner-up in the U-14 category at the Fenesta Open in Delhi in October apart from winning three AITA Super Series titles. The youngster is expected to climb to second rank in the national U-14 rankings this week.

“The title in Auranganad where I won against Udit Gogoi boosted my confidence a lot. Training at CLTA has meant that most of us practise against each other which was not possible at my village. Going for two exposure trips to Spain also helped me. Last year, when we went to Spain, I saw my idol Roger Federer practise during the Madrid Open and that meant a lot to me,” shared the youngster.

CLTA chief coach Y Romen Singh believes that Hooda has got a solid game and the Qatar opportunity would help him a lot. “The selection has come at the right time for Krishan. He has been one of the top five players in India in his age category and he can also represent India in the U-16 category next year. He is a very aggressive player and his fitness level is very high,” said Romen Singh. Jai Singh Gill, president of the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association, and Rajan Kashyap, founder, CLTA, have also congratulated Hooda on his selection.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App