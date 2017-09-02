Serena Williams welcomes baby girl

Serena Willams gave birth to baby girl. (Source: AP) Serena Willams gave birth to baby girl. (Source: AP)

Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl and the news was confirmed by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou after he posted a congratulatory message on official Twitter handle that read, “Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion.”

“Btw … I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us,” he added.

The US tennis player confirmed about her pregnancy back in April after posting a short-lived selfie on social media with the caption: “20 weeks”. Williams clinched her career’s 23rd grand slam while she was about two months pregnant.

The 35-year-old American is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Serena was admitted to the St Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday. Williams while talking to Vogue earlier had said that she wants to get back on the court in next year’s Melbourne Open.

“It’s the most outrageous plan,” she said. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense,” she said.

