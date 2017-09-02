Only in Express

Serena Williams welcomes baby girl

Serena Williams, who will turn 36 later this month, was admitted to the St Mary's Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday before going into labor overnight.

By: Express Web Desk | Published:September 2, 2017 10:52 am
Serena Williams, Serena Williams baby girl, Serena Williams daughter, Serena Williams pregnancy, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Serena Willams gave birth to baby girl. (Source: AP)
Related News

Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl and the news was confirmed by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou after he posted a congratulatory message on official Twitter handle that read, “Congratulations @SerenaWilliams for your baby girl. I am so happy for you and I feel your emotion.”

“Btw … I wish you a speedy recovery… we have a lot of work ahead of us,” he added.

The US tennis player confirmed about her pregnancy back in April after posting a short-lived selfie on social media with the caption: “20 weeks”. Williams clinched her career’s 23rd grand slam while she was about two months pregnant.

 

 

The 35-year-old American is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian. Serena was admitted to the St Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday. Williams while talking to Vogue earlier had said that she wants to get back on the court in next year’s Melbourne Open.

“It’s the most outrageous plan,” she said. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense,” she said.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Most Read
Live Cricket Scores & Results

Best of Express

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Points Table
  • Zone A
  • Zone B
No.
Team
P
W
L
D
Pts

Pro Kabaddi League 2017 - Schedule
Sep 01, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
41
Zone B - Match 56
FT
38
Bengal Warriors beat Patna Pirates (41-38)
Sep 02, 201720:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone A - Match 57
Sep 02, 201721:00 IST
Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose Indoor Stadium, Kolkata
VS
Zone B - Match 58

If you don’t have skill, it’s better to get some models and allow them to play cricket 