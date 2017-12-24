Serena Williams to make comeback in Abu Dhabi next week

Serena Williams will play World No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition match on December 30. (Source: AP) Serena Williams will play World No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition match on December 30. (Source: AP)

Serena Williams, who has been out of action after winning the Australian Open in January, is all set to make a return to tennis at the Mubadala World Tennis Championship in Abu Dhabi next week. The American tennis star will return almost four months after giving birth.

The 36-year old will play World No. 7 Jelena Ostapenko in an exhibition match on December 30. “I am delighted to be returning to the court in Abu Dhabi for the first time since the birth of my daughter in September,” Williams told the tournament’s official website.

“The Mubadala World Tennis Championship has long marked the beginning of the men’s global tennis season and I am excited and honoured to be making my comeback as part of the first women to participate in the event. I look forward to seeing the fans in Abu Dhabi at the 10th Edition of the Championship very soon.”

Two weeks back, Williams had posted on her Instagram account a photo of a pair of dazzling gold and white tennis shoes, dropping a big hint to her fans that she will be back in action. “Be excited. Be very excited…” Williams had said in the post which attracted 135,000 likes in the space of an hour.

Williams, who gave birth to Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. in September, got married to Alexis Ohanian last month. She is also planning to make a competitive return at the Australian Open next month.

Rafael Nadal, Milos Raonic and Stan Wawrinka have, however, pulled out of the tournament in Abu Dhabi.

