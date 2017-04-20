Serena Williams’ baby bump photo sparks pregnancy speculation

Serena Williams indicated she’s pregnant in a post on Snapchat but deleted it within minutes after it went up. Serena Williams indicated she’s pregnant in a post on Snapchat but deleted it within minutes after it went up.

Tennis superstar Serena Williams is seemingly 5 months pregnant. This can be assumed going by the picture which went viral after the 35-year-old posted a profile pic of herself in a one-piece swimsuit and captioned it, “20 weeks.” However, she soon deleted the pic.

Serena Williams indicated she’s pregnant in a post on Snapchat but deleted it within minutes after it went up.

It may be recalled here that she got engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexi Ohanian in December.

So @serenawilliams was pregnant when she won the Australian Open – amazing! Congrats to a great player & lovely lady. pic.twitter.com/HgYhCXPnNV — Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) 19 April 2017

Serena Williams recently won a record 23rd Grand Slam in Australia this year. Meanwhile, US Open Tennis responded to Williams’ message by saying: “@serenawilliams will have a new pride & joy to hug and call her own soon! Congratulations on the exciting baby announcement!”

It may also be recalled here that Serena was crowned SI’s 2015 Sportsperson of the Year, she subsequently became the first woman in 32 years and the first black woman ever to win the award outright.

In her acceptance speech, she said, “I’ve had people look down on me, put me down because I didn’t look like them — I look stronger,” she explained. “I’ve had people look past me because [of] the color of my skin, I’ve had people overlook me because I was a woman, I’ve had critics say I [would] never win another Grand Slam when I was only at number seven — and here I stand today with 21 Grand Slam titles, and I’m still going.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App now

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd