Serena Williams reveals why her comeback could not have come on a better day

Serena Williams, who will return to professional tennis on Thursday after more than a year, said that her comeback could not have come on a better day as it is Women’s Day.

In an Instagram post, an excited Serena said that she wold start playing professionally for the first time since giving birth to her daughter. She said, “It’s official. My comeback is here. This Thursday I will start playing tennis again professionally for the first time since giving birth to my daughter. This whole month I am playing tournaments in California and Florida- both my home states. Thursday, the day I play my very first match, marks international women’s day. My comeback could not have come on a better day and I decided I wanted to do something different let you all be apart of my long journey back (if you want of course!!) So I created my Serena Gold toned “S” pin.”

Urging her fans to support her by wearing the ‘S’ pin, Serena said, “When I am playing you can wear it and show support not only from me but also for my charity which supports the Yetunde Price Resource center. I want this gold “S” mean something special to you personally. What is one S word in your life that means something to you? Mine is Strong and Sure! So when I wear my “S” pin I am representing Strength, and Sureness. What would your “S” mean? ”

“They are for now only available for my fans that come see my at Indian wells, and Miami starting Wednesday as well as Thursday when I play!! Sooooo if you are watching me stop by the Serena booth to grab a “S” pin. Post pics of you wearing your “S” and tag me! Thanks for the support I look forward to seeing you out there!!”

