Serena Williams returns to WTA rankings top spot, thanks unborn baby for ‘giving her strength’

Serena Williams, who returned to the top of the WTA rankings on Monday, posted a message on her Instagram account thanking her unborn child for teaching her the “true meaning of serenity”

“My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace,” the 35-year-old said in her post, “I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year.”

“But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you… once again today. From the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. – Your Mommy,” she said

Williams set off a day of frenzied speculation last week when she posted a selfie on social media with the caption “20 weeks”. She deleted the post shortly afterwards but her Los Angeles-based publicist Kelly Bush Novak later confirmed that the player, who is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, was indeed expecting her first child.

It seems likely she was several weeks pregnant when she won this year’s Australian Open to move to within one grand slam title of matching Australian Margaret Court’s record of 24. She is now skipping the rest of the year after announcing last week that she was pregnant.

Despite not having played since January when she moved ahead of Steffi Graf as the most successful tennis player in the professional era by beating sister Venus in the Australian Open final, she replaced Germany’s Angelique Kerber as world number one in the rankings on Monday. Her victory at the Australian Open was her 23rd Grand Slam title which is the most by any player in the Open era.

First Published on: April 24, 2017 8:25 pm

