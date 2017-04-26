Serena Williams accidently posted picture indicating pregnancy

Serena Williams said that she was saving the Snapchat picture and has been doing so every week. (Source: AP) Serena Williams said that she was saving the Snapchat picture and has been doing so every week. (Source: AP)

Serena Williams has said that she did not mean to reveal the news of her pregnancy to the world but accidentally did so on Snapchat. The World number one Williams, who found out about her pregnancy just two days before the Australian Open, said that she was infact saving the picture and has been doing the same every week for her own personal record. Despite her quickly deleting the Snapchat selfie with the caption ’20 weeks’, her publicist had to come out last week to confirm the pregnancy after the picture went viral created a lot of speculation.

Williams, who attended the TED conference in Vancouver, told journalist Gayle King, “I have this thing where I’ve been checking my status and taking pictures every week to see how far along I’m getting. I was just saving them (for myself). I’ve been so good about it, but this was the one time it slipped.”

The 35-year-old said that her not winning a tournament is a bigger news than her winning it. “Pregnant or not, no one knew and I was supposed to win that tournament. Every time I play, I’m expected to win. If I don’t win, it’s actually much bigger news.”

Serena looks up to her sister Venus Williams, a year old, who is still playing on the tour despite her age, an auto immune syndrome. Venus, in fact, played the Australian Open final against Serena. “This (motherhood) is just a new part of my life. My baby’s going to be in the stands and hopefully cheering for me.”

She also said that when she found out that she was pregnant, it wasn’t easy for her because of the stories one hears around pregnancy. “It wasn’t very easy. You hear all these stories about people when they’re pregnant — they get sick, they get really tired, really stressed out,” she said. “I had to really take all that energy and put it in a paper bag, so to say, and throw it away.”

Williams posted a picture on Tuesday on Instagram addressing her baby and wrote, “My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can’t wait to meet you. I can’t wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you…. once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. From the world’s oldest number one to the world’s youngest number one. – Your Mommy”

