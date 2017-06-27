Tennis star Serena Williams poses nude for magazine cover

Serena Williams had announced her pregnancy in April just a few months after her victory at the Australian Open. (Source: Twitter) Serena Williams had announced her pregnancy in April just a few months after her victory at the Australian Open. (Source: Twitter)

23-time Grand Slam champion Serena Williams showed off her pregnancy with a nude photo for the cover of magazine Vanity Fair. The cover was unveiled on Tuesday. Serena had announced her pregnancy in April just a few months after her victory at the Australian Open.

Serena says in the magazine that her “heart dropped” when she learnt of it. “It just doesn’t seem real. I don’t know why. Am I having a baby?” Williams is quoted as saying, “I don’t know what to do with a baby… I’ve done absolutely nothing for the baby room.” Williams had earlier hit back at John McEnroe after the latter had said that she would probably have ranked 700th if she was on the Men’s tour.

Check out my Vanity Fair Cover. Question- what do u guys think boy or girl? I'm waiting to find out but would love to hear your thoughts. pic.twitter.com/Nnq4VKCu8N — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) 27 June 2017

“Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based,” she wrote, “I’ve never played anyone ranked ‘there’ nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.”

Williams has won the most Grand Slams titles in the Open era. Her number is five more than Roger Federer, who has won the most in the men’s game. She is one short of matching Margaret Court’s record of 24 titles. She was expected to challenge for the record this year but said that she would be taking the rest of 2017 off due to the pregnancy.

