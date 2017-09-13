Serena Williams introduces newborn daughter to the world, see pic

Serena Willams gave birth to baby girl. (Source: AP) Serena Willams gave birth to baby girl. (Source: AP)

Serena Williams on Wednesday introduced the world to her newborn daughter on social media by sharing a picture of her for the first time on Instagram, revealing the name of the baby.

Named after her father and Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian, the baby was born on September 1. “Meet Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr,” wrote Serena on her Instagram picture in which her baby is seen peacefully sleeping in her mother’s arms. Serena also shared a video that gave an insight to the ‘long’ journey with moments during the pregnancy to the ones after birth. The video was uploaded by Ohanian’s official Youtube channel.

Serena was admitted to the St Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida. She said while talking to Vogue earlier had said that she wants to get back on the court in next year’s Melbourne Open. “It’s the most outrageous plan,” she said. “I just want to put that out there. That’s, like, three months after I give birth. I’m not walking anything back, but I’m just saying it’s pretty intense,” she said.

Earlier this year, Serena announced her pregnancy to the world with an Instagram post in April that she said was mistakenly sent. She said that it was meant to be a private photo. She then revealed that she was eight weeks pregnant with her first child when she won the Australian Open final.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App