Serena Williams hits the practice courts despite being in third trimester; watch video

Serena Williams might be in the third trimester of her pregnancy but that is not holding her back from hitting the practice courts and keep hitting the ball when she returns next year. If the rallies with the trainer are any suggestion, she is as fluent as ever when she connected the racket to the ball from the baseline.

35-year-old Serena has pulled out of the remainder of the season after announcing her pregnancy in the middle of April by accident in a post on Instagram. She is now just eight weeks away from giving birth to her son or daughter with Reddit co-founder and fiance Alex Ohanian.

With her baby bump clearly evident, Serena didn’t look at all uncomfortable in the rallies as she hit the forehand with a spring in her step and backhands with smoothness back to her sparring partner. She wore black white trainers, three-quarter-length black jogging bottoms and a gym top to cover her bump.

Serena has kept the fans abreast with her whereabouts and development ever since making the announcement of the impending baby. Last week she shared a picture on Snapchat as she wore a bikini in US flag colours. She further revealed that she bought the one-piece from Target – a departmental store -for just $29.

The gender of the baby has not been revealed with the couple opting to find out when Serena gives birth. The former World No 1 revealed she would like to get the ‘surprise’ on the ‘special day’ to allay rumours that she was expecting a girl after her sister Venus Williams called the child a “she” during the French Open. Serena was an attendee at Venus’ first round match at Roland Garros in Paris.

