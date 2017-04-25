Serena Williams hits back at ‘racist’ Ilie Nastase

Serena Williams is presently 20 weeks pregnant and expecting her first child. (Source: Reuters file) Serena Williams is presently 20 weeks pregnant and expecting her first child. (Source: Reuters file)

Serena Williams has hit back at former World No 1 Ilie Nastase who had speculated over the colour of the skin of the baby the current women’s World No 1 is expecting. Serena is currently 20 weeks pregnant with her first child with Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian who is white.

During a Fed Cup press conference, Nastase had reportedly joked about the colour of the skin of the baby and had been widely condemned for his racist remarks. In reply, on Monday, Serena used social imaging service Instagram to hit back at the Romanian who has also been suspended by ITF for outburst during the Fed Cup tie against Great Britain.

Williams wrote, “It disappoints me to know we live in a society where people like Ilie Nastase can make such racist comments towards myself and (my) unborn child.”

She further came out in support of her peers after Nastase had verbally abused British player Jo Konta by calling her a “f***ing bitch”, insulting Britain’s Fed Cup captain Anne Keothavong and the chair umpire. He was later taken away from the premises and handed temporary suspension. Later, ITF extended his suspension and barred him from all ITF matches until the final decision. “I humbly thank the ITF for any consideration given to all the facts in this case. They will have my full support. I have said it once and I’ll say it again, this world has come so far but yet we have so much further to go. Yes, we have broken down so many barriers- however there are a plethora more to go. This or anything else will not stop me from pouring love, light and positivity into everything that I do. I will continue to take a lead and stand up for what’s right.”

Nastase has on his part remained defiant in his response. He maintains that the comments were not racist in nature. “I want to know what word I used is racist?,” he told Associated Press. He also added that he is a friend of Williams.

Nastase earned himself the nickname ‘Nasty’ for his on-court outbursts and gamesmanship during his playing days but went on two win two Grand Slams – French Open (1973) and US Open (1972).

