Serena Williams hits back at John McEnroe for sexist comments

Serena Williams responded back to John McEnroe on his sexist comments at the launch of his new memoir ‘But Seriously’ saying that she has no time to play ‘there’ and avoid taking her name in statements that are factually wrong.

When asked why McEnroe does not call Williams the best player instead of the women’s best player, the seven-time major champion said that she would be ranked 700 in men’s circuit. He said that even though the American is an incredible tennis player, it would be a completely different story if she had to just play the men’s circuit.

Giving her a rank of 700, McEnroe said, “That doesn’t mean I don’t think Serena is an incredible player. I do, but the reality of what would happen on a given day is Serena could beat some players, I believe, because she is so incredibly strong mentally.”

“But if she had to just play the circuit — the men’s circuit — that would be an entirely different story.”

Williams took to Twitter to reply to McEnroe’s remarks, asking for respect and privacy. In two tweets on Tuesday, she wrote, “Dear John, I adore and respect you but please please keep me out of your statements that are not factually based. I’ve never played anyone ranked “there” nor do I have time. Respect me and my privacy as I’m trying to have a baby. Good day sir.”

Williams, who has won 23 singles Grand Slams till now, announced through an Instagram post that she was pregnant back in April, taking maternity leave for 2017 season.

