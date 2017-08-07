Serena Williams has a 1950s-themed baby shower; see pics

Serena Williams with her squad at the baby shower. (Source: Instagram) Serena Williams with her squad at the baby shower. (Source: Instagram)

Serena Williams held a 1950s-themed baby shower on Saturday with her friends and family including sister Venus Williams and celebrities Ciara and LaLa Anthony among others.

In a yellow skirt and black top, the mother-to-be Serena, wearing a set of pearls to look like she was straight out of the movie ‘Grease’, showed off her baby bump.

On Sunday, she uploaded picture on her official Instagram account of the celebration with the caption, “When you and your crew go so far back to the 50’s. Even then they had your back. @evalongoria @ciara @lala @kellyrowland @angiebeyince #shakerattleandroll2017 #babyO”

Wearing black and white polka dress, Venus chose classic glamour for the event that took place at Nick’s 50’s Diner in West Palm Beach, Fla. Serena’s fiancè Alexis Ohanian was also a part of the celebration.

The excited squad shared pictures and videos of the baby shower with #ShakeRattleandRoll2017. Earlier this year, Serena announced her pregnancy to the world with an Instagram post in April that she said was mistakenly sent. She said that it was meant to be a private photo. She then revealed that she was eight weeks pregnant with her first child when she won the Australian Open final.

