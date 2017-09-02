Serena Williams gives birth to baby girl: Tennis world wishes

Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child on Friday. (Source: Instagram) Serena Williams and Alexis Ohanian welcomed their first child on Friday. (Source: Instagram)

As the former World No.1, Serena Williams gave birth to a baby girl, prompting an outburst of delight from sporting icons and celebrities. The news of Serena welcoming her first child was confirmed by her coach Patrick Mouratoglou. Following the confirmation, the 35-year old was greeted with an avalanche of congratulations.

While Serena has been out of action after winning the Australian Open title this year, Spain’s Rafael Nadal congratulated the former US Open winner and said “Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!”

Beyonce also congratulated Serena on her Instagram account, along with Chess Grandmaster Susan Polgar. The 35-year old pop star posted a photo of Serena while Susan in her tweet wrote, “Congratulations to @serenawilliams [Serena Williams] on the arrival of her daughter! ”

Serena was admitted to the St Mary’s Medical Center in West Palm Beach, Florida on Wednesday before going into labor overnight.

Congrats Serena!!! So much joy for you!!! http://t.co/u4edTrqIbB — Rafa Nadal (@RafaelNadal) 1 September 2017

Congratulations to @serenawilliams for giving birth to a baby girl! Sending you ❤️ from your friends & family at the #USOpen and @WTA! pic.twitter.com/zv8HW0dDTN — US Open Tennis (@usopen) 1 September 2017

Congratulations! It’s a baby girl for @serenawilliams and fiancé Alexis Ohanian. pic.twitter.com/M6GF4m17Iu — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) 1 September 2017

Serena and Alexis Ohanian had announced their engagement in December after meeting in 2015 in Rome. The younger of the Williams sisters plans to tie the knot with Ohanian later this year after the birth.

