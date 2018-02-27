Serena Williams gets four billboards appearance on return to tour

Serena Williams will get a welcome surprise on her return to tour at Indian Wells. (Source: Twitter) Serena Williams will get a welcome surprise on her return to tour at Indian Wells. (Source: Twitter)

‘Husband of the Year’ Alexis Ohanian surprised “Mother of the Year” Serena Williams with four billboards on the drive to an upcoming tournament the former World No 1 would be a part of. In an adorable act, “helped” by their daughter Ohanian Jr., the billboards were put up on Palm Springs, California. Serena would return to action at the Indian Wells tournament.

The billboards feature cute pictures of the mother-daughter alongside the acronym G.M.O.A.T (Greatest Momma of All Time) which is a play on G.O.A.T. – a popular reference for the American who has won 23 Grand Slam titles. The billboards are clearly visible on the drive to Indian Wells – a hard court tournament in the Californian desert and begins on March 5.

These just went up on alongside I-10 into Palm Springs. @OlympiaOhanian & I wanted to welcome her back to tennis. Designed them myself, with some help from Jr.#GMOAT pic.twitter.com/zRcMmxhgB5 — Alexis Ohanian Sr. (@alexisohanian) February 27, 2018 http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Williams, 36, and Reddit co-founder Ohanian, 34, began dating in June 2015 before marrying in November last year in New Orleans. The couple welcomed their now five-month-old girl on September 1. The legendary American was pregnant at the time she played and won her last Grand Slam title Australian Open in 2017.

“Now that I’m 36 and I look at my baby, I remember that this was also one of my goals when I was little, before tennis took over, when I was still kind of a normal girl who played with dolls,” Serena had said to Vogue in an interview. “Sometimes I get really down and feel like, ‘Man, I can’t do this. It’s that same negative attitude I have on the court sometimes. I guess that’s just who I am. No one talks about the low moments — the pressure you feel, the incredible letdown every time you hear the baby cry. I’ve broken down I don’t know how many times. Or I’ll get angry about the crying, then sad about being angry, and then guilty, like, ‘Why do I feel so sad when I have a beautiful baby?’ The emotions are insane,” she added.

Serena has played two matches since giving birth to Olympia – an exhibition against Jelena Ostapenko in Abu Dhabi in December and most recently a dead rubber for USA in the Fed Cup alongside sister Venus Williams.

