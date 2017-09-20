Serena Williams writes emotional letter to mom on body image

Serena Williams became a mother on September 1. (Source: Instagram) Serena Williams became a mother on September 1. (Source: Instagram)

Serena Williams became a mother on September 1 with her fiance and Reddit co-owner Alexix Ohanian with her daughter named Alexis Olympia Ohanian Jr. With this new chapter in her life, the former World No 1 realised how life would have been for her mother Oracene with Serena and older sister Venus taking up the tennis racket and the dangerous life their family lived through in Compton including a drive-by shooting in 2003 which took the life of their older sister.

Reflecting on her upbringing, Serena penned an emotional letter on Reddit (obviously!) thanking her mother and applauding her for being a strong character despite the “haters”.

“Dear Mom, You are one of the strongest women I know,” she writes. “I was looking at my daughter (OMG, yes, I have a daughter) and she has my arms and legs! My exact same strong, muscular, powerful, sensational arms and body.”

“But mom, I’m not sure how you did not go off on every single reporter, person, announcer and quite frankly, hater, who was too ignorant to understand the power of a black woman,” Williams writes.

“I am proud we were able to show them what some women look like. We don’t all look the same,” Williams adds. “We are curvy, strong, muscular, tall, small, just to name a few, and all the same: we are women and proud!”

It's very weird for me to believe I have a child… a KID. I'm a mom. A real MOM ❤️❤️❤️ — Serena Williams (@serenawilliams) September 18, 2017

Two days back, Serena expressed her surprise at being a mother, “It’s very weird for me to believe I have a child… a KID. I’m a mom. A real MOM” – a woman who at the start of the year had won the Australian Open, while pregnant, without dropping a set. Serena is now targeting a return to tennis at the Australian Open.

