Thursday, May 24, 2018
How Mrs. Mani became the smartest traveler
Serena Williams could face Maria Sharapova in fourth round at French Open 2018

Serena Williams could face Maria Sharapova in the fourth round of the French Open on her return to Grand Slam tennis from maternity leave.

By: AP | Updated: May 24, 2018 11:40:18 pm
Serena Williams, Serena Williams news, Serena Williams updates, French Open 2018, French Open 2018 news, French Open 2018 draw, sports news, tennis, Indian Express Serena Williams, a three-time French Open champion, is playing in her first major since giving birth to her daughter in September. (Source: AP file)
Serena Williams could face Maria Sharapova in the fourth round of the French Open on her return to Grand Slam tennis from maternity leave.

The 23-time Grand Slam champion will open her campaign at the clay-court Grand Slam against 70th-ranked Kristyna Pliskova of the Czech Republic.

Without a seeding, Williams was placed in the same quarter of the draw as Sharapova, who is unseeded too.

Williams, a three-time French Open champion, is playing in her first major since giving birth to her daughter in September. Ranked No. 453, Williams entered Roland Garros under the WTA’s protected ranking rule but has not been granted a seed by organizers.

Top-ranked Simona Halep will open against Alison Riske, and defending champion Jelena Ostapenko will take on Kateryna Kozlova of Ukraine.

Williams sisters to team up in doubles

Two-time champions Serena and Venus Williams will compete in doubles at the French Open. The American sisters were handed a wild-card entry on Thursday into the tournament they won together in 1999 and in 2010.

They have not played doubles together at a major since they won Wimbledon two years ago. The sisters are also expected to compete in singles.

