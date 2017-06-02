Serena Williams clears air over gender of unborn baby

Serena Williams watched her sister Venus Williams’ match against Japan’s Kurumi Nara at the French Open. (Source: AP) Serena Williams watched her sister Venus Williams’ match against Japan’s Kurumi Nara at the French Open. (Source: AP)

Serena Williams on Thursday cleared the air over reports in the media that the World No 2 is going to give birth to a girl later in the year. The reports were formed based on the comments by her sister Venus Williams after her second round win at the French Open – which was overseen by Serena from the stands. This is the first Grand Slam that Serena is missing since 2011 Roland Garros.

In a post shared on Twitter, Serena clarified, “I think the surprise of knowing what you are going to have on that very special day you give birth is probably the best surprise possible. To clarify what Venus said, I am always joking with my sisters to see what favours I can get them do for me next. If I want something from one of my sisters, I say baby Venus, baby Lyn or baby Isha needs it. I did not grow up with any brothers, only sisters and we all say “she” more than “he”. Unless I’m joking with my Dad or Alexis and I’m trying to con something out of them too. Hey I’m the youngest if [sic] 5 I’ve always tricked all of them what can I say”.

Venus had on Wednesday referred to the baby as “she” and listed a series of girl names while speaking to Eurosport. “She is going to call me favourite aunt,” Venus had said while joking that her other siblings — Lyndrea and Isha — were involved in a light-hearted rivalry with her, with each sister trying to get Serena to name the baby after them. “We’re all like, baby V, baby Isha, baby Lyn… We all want the baby to be named after us,” she added.

Serena had announced the pregnancy, albeit accidentally, in April and has pulled out of all tournaments for the remainder of the year. She is engaged to Reddit co-founder Alexis Ohanian.

