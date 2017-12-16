Serena Williams’ return for Australian Open still doubtful

Serena Williams won the Australian Open in 2017 despite being pregnant. (Source: Reuters) Serena Williams won the Australian Open in 2017 despite being pregnant. (Source: Reuters)

2018 Australian Open promises to be a smashing Grand Slam – more than ever before – with the return of many players fresh from injury spells. There is Novak Djokovic, Andy Murray, Stan Wawrinka, Milos Raonic, Kei Nishikori, Nick Kyrgios, Tomas Berdych all slated to be back for the first Grand Slam of the year. But one who is likely to get an even bigger welcome is defending women’s champion Serena Williams. Although, the excitement that has been shared by the tournament directors and maybe Serena herself, could be premature.

Serena, who had given birth to daughter Alexis Ohanian Jr. in September, proved she’s superhuman with a slim figure just two weeks later. She went on to get married to Alexis Ohanian in November in New Orleans. Despite plenty going on in her personal life, Serena continued to train and hit the ball comfortably as she shared through pictures and videos during the period. More recently, Tennis Australia CEO Craig Tiley said Serena’s return for the January 15 Grand Slam looks ‘very likely’. Serena added to the optimism by sharing a post on social media where she wrote, “Be very excited” while posting a picture of her tennis shoes.

Serena automatically into the draw

Despite missing the season following the Australian Open title, Serena will have no trouble entering the 2018 main draw – should she choose to play. The American doesn’t need to use her protective ranking either. Her 22nd rank at the deadline date, Serena is an automatic add into the 128 player draw. 107 of the ladies, including Serena, are entered automatically while the rest come from wildcards and qualifiers.

“She’s got her visa, she’s entered, she’s practicing and she’s probably just got to find a bit more space for a bigger entourage,” said Tiley while speaking to Melbourne Herald Sun alluding to Serena’s return accompanied by her daughter.

While he’s been positive of the crowd puller returning, Serena’s camp has been rather quiet. Patrick Mouratoglou, Williams’ coach, said at the start of December that nothing had been decided even though the 36-year-old Serena had told Vogue that she had an outrageous plan to return to defend her Australian Open crown.

Now, another blip into that return has emerged – if early commitments are any indication. Serena has been roped in as a speaker at the ETF Conference at Diplomat Beach Resort, Hollywood, Florida, which is scheduled to take place January 21-24 – in the middle of the Australian Open. Headlined as “Professional Tennis Player & Philanthropist at The Serena Williams Fund” as per the programme’s profile, this has created a flutter that she may not be fit enough to return to the court just yet. But then again, what can you say with superhumans?

