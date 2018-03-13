Self-belief the key to Yuki Bhambri’s rise

Yuki Bhambri defeated Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with world No. 21 Sam Querrey. (Source: File Photo) Yuki Bhambri defeated Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 to set up a third-round clash with world No. 21 Sam Querrey. (Source: File Photo)

Fist bumps were the least that was expected from Yuki Bhambri, a man who rarely offers more. But at the Indian Wells Tennis Garden, Bhambri came up with a gesture that went against his otherwise stoic nature. There were no wild celebrations. But just as casual as his usual calm demeanour, he bent down and kissed the hard blue surface of court 5.

It was a reaction worthy of the result.

Moments earlier, he pulled off the biggest win of his career by beating world no 12 Lucas Pouille 6-4, 6-4 in the second round of the BNP Paribas Open. That too in the first time he qualified for the main draw of an ATP Masters event on merit.

“It was just a spur-of-the-moment thing,” he says. “I don’t think I was thinking at that point in time that I was going to win and this is what I’m going to do. It was just a release, being happy and glad. Just a bunch of emotions because it was a pretty big win.”

In Pouille, Bhambri was coming up against an opponent with a good run of form. The Frenchman came to Indian Wells as the ninth seed, having achieved his highest world rank by reaching the final in three of his last four tournaments, winning the ATP 250 event at Montpellier. But this wasn’t the first time the two have met on tour.

They twice played each other within a space of weeks, four years ago, in the Challenger circuit — a quarterfinal win for Bhambri in Chennai followed by Pouille’s first-round triumph in New Delhi. And though Bhambri was the higher-ranked player back then, there was a familiarity that carried forward to the outer court at Indian Wells on Monday.

“I think it made a lot of difference,” says the world no 110. “Even though it was four years ago and he was in the 180s then and 12 now, but you still have that familiarity when you’ve played a person before. So I wasn’t overawed by the occasion and I backed my tennis.”

Bhambri set the tone in as early as the first game of the match, breaking Pouille’s serve to take an early lead that gave him momentum. “That helped calm the nerves a bit, so I could take the initiative a bit and kept hammering away,” he explains. “In both sets I was up a break and let slip. But I got one back pretty quickly.”

What has however, made the difference for Bhambri over the past year has been the clearer thought he’s found in his game. His aggression on court has not diminished, but his court-craft has improved significantly.

“Better shot selection has been the key. So I think more than being aggressive, it’s about knowing the time to be aggressive and when to attack and just be smart on court. That’s been the key for me this week,” he says.

In his first-round match early Sunday morning (India time), Bhambri came up against fellow qualifier, Nicolas Mahut. The veteran Frenchman has dropped in ranking over the last few years – currently at 101 – but has been a former world no 37, is a two-time doubles Grand Slam winner, and has enough experience to compete at this level. Bhambri though came up with another straight sets win in that match.

“That one probably took some pressure off from me,” he says.

Mahut though was merely Bhambri’s second big-name scalp in the last year. Back in July, India’s highest ranked singles player upset another Frenchman, the acrobatic former world no 6 Gael Monfils at the Citi Open in Washington DC.

“He’s started to believe in himself now,” says Anand Amritraj, former Davis Cup captain. “He’s definitely a top 100 player, maybe even 75, but now he’s started to think that.”

The win over Pouille now brings him closer to breaking back into the top 100, a spot he had last breached in 2016. Yet simply clearing the mark isn’t enough for him.

“Being 90 one week and 120 the next doesn’t matter. I’d like to consolidate my position there,” Bhambri says. “I need to just keep going and focus on doing the right things and staying healthy. That’s the most important bit. If I can keep playing tournaments, it gives me a chance to move up in the rankings. So it’s very important to focus on the process.”

He gets a day off before getting back playing the third round against world no 21 Sam Querrey. Bhambri has gritted it out well so far, getting to this stage without dropping a set. But does he ‘believe?’

“Probably need to get better at it. It’s probably something I need to work on a bit more, believe a bit more.”

On Monday, against Pouille, there were no nerves as he served out his match. At 40-0, his first match point, he served a 179 kmph overhead down the T for a service winner. A straightforward finish, that called for a bigger celebration.

