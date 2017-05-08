Latest News

Sascha Zverev wins first ATP title on home soil

This is the third tour title that Sascha Zverev has won, with many seeing him as a future Grand Slam winner.

By: Reuters | Munich | Published:May 8, 2017 1:20 am
Alexander Zverev, zverev, munich open, sascha zverev, sascha zverev munich open, tennis news, sports news, indian express The world number 20, who ousted second seed clay court specialist Roberto Bautista-Agut in the last four, needed just over an hour to capture his third tour title. (Source: AP)

German Alexander Zverev stormed past Argentine qualifier Guido Pella 6-4 6-3 to win the Munich Open on clay on Sunday for his second title of the season, confirming his fine form ahead of this month’s French Open.

The world number 20, who ousted second seed clay court specialist Roberto Bautista-Agut in the last four, needed just over an hour to capture his third tour title.

The start of the final on a soggy day in Munich had to be delayed half a dozen times and Zverev had an equally slow start, falling 4-2 behind against the 158th-ranked Argentine, who was contesting his first ever tour final.

The German, though, battled back, winning 10 points in a row and then clinched the first set without losing another game.

An early break in the second was all it took for the talented Zverev – seen as a likely future grand slam winner – to secure the title on his first match point and set a marker ahead of the French Open starting on May 22.

